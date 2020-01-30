Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Henry Krol. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Wake 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Service 11:30 AM Easthampton Congregational Church 112 Main Street Easthampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Henry Krol, 68, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Palmer, MA son of the late Henry and Jane (Traks) Krol. Tom lived most of his life in Ludlow, Belchertown, Agawam and East Longmeadow before moving to Easthampton in 2005. He proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard, US Naval Reserve and the US Air Force for 38 years. He retired from Westover Air Reserve Base in 2013. He is a member of the Wilbraham, MA Chapter of the Polish American Veterans.



Tom enjoyed reading, actively participating in church activities, and traveling to York Beach, Maine. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carol (Scagliarini) Krol, his two daughters, Kimberly Cantino and her husband, Rik Marshall, of Margate, FL and Jennifer Holmes and her husband, Todd, of Belchertown, MA. He is also survived by his sister, Susan J. Grimaldi and her husband, Al, of East Longmeadow as well as his aunt, Jean Krol, of Wilbraham, MA and extended family and special friends. He loved his parrots, Chloe, Harley, and Patches.



A wake will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9-11am. A church service will follow at 11:30am at the Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main Street, Easthampton, MA. Tom will be laid to rest with Military Honors at 1pm the Massachusetts Veterans' Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, MA.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's memory to the Easthampton Congregational Church.





Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020

