Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Lenahan. View Sign

Thomas John Lenahan, Age 68, died peacefully at home Friday, March 8th after a long illness.



Born January 18, 1951, he was the only child of John and Arleen (Musante) Lenahan.



He attended St. Michael's in Northampton from 1st to 12th grade, graduating in 1968.



He will likely be remembered most for his musical talent and his first bands "Century" and "Prophet", which played throughout the Northeast in the 60's & 70's. A tremendous talent with guitar and vocals, his contribution to the Valley's music scene spanned five decades.



Learning about his Scottish/Irish family brought on a passion for Scottish music. He took up the bagpipes, and was a member of the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band.



Not enough can be said about his talent or his love of making music. He was truly a gifted musician.



He dedicated his career to the electronics field in sales and repair, and made many friends early on working at A&M Sound in West Springfield.



He dearly loved his friends here in Northampton, seeing many while enjoying his daily coffee at the Woodstar Cafe. He had a heart of gold, always a kind word and was truly a good friend to everyone around him.



He was also the most dedicated and devoted father and grandfather to his 2 granddaughters, who he was so proud of and who always brought an instant smile to his face.



He leaves behind his daughter Tara and granddaughters Julia and Ella, along with extended family here in the area and in Scotland and Ireland.



All services are private. Memorial contributions can be made in Thom's name to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr, Northampton MA



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Funeral Home Ahearn Funeral Home

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close