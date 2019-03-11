Thomas John Lenahan, Age 68, died peacefully at home Friday, March 8th after a long illness.
Born January 18, 1951, he was the only child of John and Arleen (Musante) Lenahan.
He attended St. Michael's in Northampton from 1st to 12th grade, graduating in 1968.
He will likely be remembered most for his musical talent and his first bands "Century" and "Prophet", which played throughout the Northeast in the 60's & 70's. A tremendous talent with guitar and vocals, his contribution to the Valley's music scene spanned five decades.
Learning about his Scottish/Irish family brought on a passion for Scottish music. He took up the bagpipes, and was a member of the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band.
Not enough can be said about his talent or his love of making music. He was truly a gifted musician.
He dedicated his career to the electronics field in sales and repair, and made many friends early on working at A&M Sound in West Springfield.
He dearly loved his friends here in Northampton, seeing many while enjoying his daily coffee at the Woodstar Cafe. He had a heart of gold, always a kind word and was truly a good friend to everyone around him.
He was also the most dedicated and devoted father and grandfather to his 2 granddaughters, who he was so proud of and who always brought an instant smile to his face.
He leaves behind his daughter Tara and granddaughters Julia and Ella, along with extended family here in the area and in Scotland and Ireland.
All services are private. Memorial contributions can be made in Thom's name to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr, Northampton MA
