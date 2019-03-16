Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas John Klemyk. View Sign

Thomas John Klemyk died unexpectedly at his home on March 14, 2019. He was 62 years old.



Tommy was born in Northampton on September 7, 1956, to John and Regina (Wosczyna) Klemyk. He graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1974 and was currently working as a dispatcher for Hulmes Transportation Service.



He was a longtime supporter of 4-H and enjoyed volunteering at the 4-H food booth at the Three County Fair. He was also a judge for baked goods on multiple occasions at the Three County Fair and other local fairs. Along with the rest of the family, Tommy enjoyed the family farm where they harvested multiple vegetables and tended to a beautiful flower garden. He enjoyed his nightly rides looking at the fields and his multiple stops along the way. He looked forward to each day with his co-workers at Hulmes Transportation as they were his second family.



Tommy is survived by his daughter Nichole Klemyk, sisters Diane Witkos, Elaine Goodhind and her husband John and his Cioci Tina Kzcowski. He also leaves his two nephews Mark Goodhind (Sandra), Jason Goodhind (Heather) and his niece Tessa Doubleday (Cory). Lastly Tommy precedes his 4 great nephews Eric, Graham, Chasen and Cory Junior, along with multiple cousins.



A funeral will be held from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Monday March 18 at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley at 10:00AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday March 17 from 4:00-7:00PM.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the Hampshire County 4-H at 101 University Drive Amherst, MA 01002.

