Tom passed away unexpectedly while on vacation with friends near Anaconda, Montana on Saturday, March 9 th , 2019. He was a resident of Brattleboro, VT; formerly of Conway, MA.



Tom was born the sixth child of Marie (O'Sullivan) Lewis and Hugh Elvet Lewis in Bronx, NY on May 16, 1955. Tom grew up in the Bronx, spending his later summers at his family's cottage in New Fairfield, CT, life guarding at Ball Pond. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1977 and went on to study at the University of Vermont's College of Medicine, earning his M.D. degree in 1981. He chose to stay in the area for his residency, living in Norwich, VT and working at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he met his future wife of 29 years, Marcia. He then went on to complete a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery in Santa Barbara, CA, afterwards moving back East to raise his family in Conway, MA.



He worked in private practice for 25 years in Northampton, MA and most recently practiced as a general surgeon at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.



Beyond medicine, Tom was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, spending much of his free time exploring the mountains and valleys of Vermont and Western Mass by foot, bike and ski. While living in Conway he dove headfirst into country living, deciding to raise a pair of oxen, whom he chose to name after his two brothers. He taught all his kids how to yolk and maneuver the oxen, entering them in many fairs in the area. At home, he used the oxen to collect sap for a small maple sugaring operation, which sweetened the lives of many friends and family.



Tom was an avid reader and lifelong learner; he especially enjoyed reading about American history and recently began exploring an interest in Shakespeare. He often traveled with multiple books in tow to read during spare moments throughout the day. Along with reading, he had a fondness for writing poetry and attending plays and performances in the region.



Tom always enjoyed sharing his love of Vermont with his family on weekend getaways to Saxtons River, VT and later Newark, VT. He was ecstatic when two of his children chose to attend college in the state and often would drop by campus unannounced to treat them to dinner or just a visit. His children were his pride and joy in life and he was passionate about supporting them in all their endeavors, be it attending horse shows or baseball games or snowmobiling the backcountry of Vermont. He was looking forward to retirement so he could travel and spend more time with his children and family.



Tom will be missed dearly by his loving family, including Marcia Lewis and his children Brian, Connor and Ellie Lewis. Tom is also survived by his siblings Maureen Dangelo, Jean Shen, Bob Lewis and Ken Lewis, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Hugh Elvet Lewis and sister, Virginia Chandler. His family will most miss the humor and compassion he brought to their lives and to those around him.



Services will be held at the Hawks and Reed event space in Greenfield, MA on Saturday March 30th , 2019 at 11:30 am. All are welcome to attend and share stories about Tom at the service or with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the Rochester Area Sports Trail Alliance at

