Thomas Michael Leahey passed away on April 16, 2019 at The Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Born in Pittsfield, MA to Thomas and Mary (Malloy) Leahey of Lee, MA where he spent his early childhood, worked on the family farm. He attended local schools, graduated from Lee High School and later graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He worked on the UMASS Farm and later retired from the university's transportation department. In 1954 he married his first wife, Dorothy LaMountain of Whately. There were no children from this marriage. Thomas is predeceased by his parents,his first wife, Dorothy, and his brothers, Michael and Joseph of Lee and Lenox. Thomas lived in Amherst and Hadley for many years before moving to Whately with his second wife, Ruth (Thayer). They had no children together. Thomas is survived by his wife, Ruth, a sister, Elizabeth, and brothers, Maurice (Mary) and Dr. James(Jane) all of Lee, several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Walter Thayer, Jr. of Hatfield and sister-in-law, Esther Thayer of New Hampshire. Thomas was honorably discharged from the National Guard, 104th Infantry Division in 1956 and attained the rank of SFC. He was a life member of the Norwottuck Fish and Game Club of Hadley, Life Honorary member of Amherst Council of Knights of Columbus, Hadley Mens' Club and Whately Grange #414 and a 6th degree member of the MA. State Grange. His greeting of "Welcome Aboard," will be greatly missed by those were offered coffee and snacks when they came to call. Thomas leaves behind his favorite pets: the cats: Mother Katz, Sir Spike, Itty Bitt, Princess, Binka, and Lilly, the dog, who shared his love for Cheerios at breakfast. He was an avid reader-westerns, watching M*A*S*H shows, fishing and hunting, square dancing, listening to music, especially his wife's music she played at Cummington, Franklin County and Big E fairs. His wife wishes to thank Carin Nelson, RN of the CDH Visiting Nurses, the Whately Police Department, EMT's and the first responders for their excellent work and caring for him. Tom was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Hatfield, MA. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 AM and burial will be in Lee, MA at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the Whately Veterans Memorial, c/o Ruth Leahey, 18 Long Plain Road, Whately, Mass. 01093.



Expressions of sympathy available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wrisley Funeral Home

