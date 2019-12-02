Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Shea. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Michael Shea, MD, former Naval Officer and retired Medical Director for AT&T and Telcordia (Bellcore) left this world on November 27, 2019 surrounded by family.Born December 17, 1930 and proud son of Florence, Massachusetts, Tom graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and went on to serve as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Tanner. He returned to continue his studies and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in Cardiology from Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons.While a student at Columbia P&S, Tom was introduced to an enigmatic, bright and engaging young nurse at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital who hailed from San Diego, California - Norma J. Flick. They were soon married and started their family.For a short stint in the early 1960s Tom entered private practice in Ohio. Soon afterward he left to launch what became a long and successful career in corporate medicine in New York and New Jersey, which allowed for more time to enjoy his young and growing family. Once the children were older, he volunteered with and eventually served as President of the - Somerset County, NJ Chapter.Brilliant, warm, multi-talented and funny as hell, Tom was trusted, loved and respected by all who knew him - family, friends, colleagues and patients alike. There was never a dull moment. Pop-Tarts are about the only things he truly disliked. Other than his love of Bing Crosby and practically all sports, his passions above all else were for his family and to help others, always with great empathy and a gentle sense of humor.Drawn to a lifetime of medicine and armed with razor-sharp intellect, Tom indefatigably kept up with the latest breakthroughs and knowledge in the medical field. Several tons of professional journals maintained in his home attest to this. His State Medical License remains current without interruption.Thomas Michael Shea is preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Jeanne Flick. Survivors include four beloved children and their spouses - Kathleen & Michael Mistretta, Lawrence & Susan Shea, Kevin & Karen Shea and Daniel Shea, and his cherished grandchildren Thomas Shea, Marcella Mistretta, Austin Mistretta, Katherine Shea and Jack Shea.The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Annunciation Chapel, 85 Beacon Street, Florence. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bridge Road, Northampton.A celebration of his life will be held in New Jersey at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , COPD Foundation, or a children's . Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

