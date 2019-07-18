Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Szpila. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas M. Szpila (64) of Easthampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Northampton on February 1, 1955. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Gutowski) Szpila. He was a graduate of Easthampton High School and Greenfield Community College, having earned his Associate's Degree in Fire Science. Tom was a firefighter, retiring in 2010 as a Captain in the Easthampton Fire Department after 33 years of service. He also worked for many years for M.J. Loomis Construction.



Tom lived to love his family. He had a deep passion for building and driving his street rods. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association and enjoyed attending car meets throughout New England. He was an avid skier. He enjoyed hiking, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and riding his 4-wheeler on Mt. Tom. He was also a man well-known for his amazing ability to fix anything that was broken.



He leaves his wife Kathy (Shepard) Szpila of 43 years, daughters Lori Counter (husband Matthew), Jill Pais (husband Daniel) and Katie Kelley (husband Jon) and his beloved grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Kaylee and Brianna Counter, Ashley and Dylan Pais, and Kyla and Keira Kelley. He also leaves his brother Jack Szpila (wife Debra) of Easthampton, sister Mary Lou DeVos of Westfield, sister Martha Lupien (predeceased by brother-in-law John Lupien) of Holliston, sister-in-law Debbie Szpila of Easthampton (predeceased by his brother Steven Szpila), his mother-in-law Joan Shepard of Easthampton, brother-in-law Daniel Shepard of Florida, and 9 nieces and nephews.



Tom's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the clinical staff at the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care and to the nursing staff at Baystate Medical Center.



Calling hours will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Easthampton Fire Department, 32 Payson Avenue, Easthampton, MA 01027 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Jacob Laubach's Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

