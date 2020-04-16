Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Matthew Stolarski. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Matthew Stolarski, of Hadley, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He was born in Northampton, MA February 20, 1944 and was the son of the late Matthew and Victoria Stolarski.



Tom attended Amherst schools, Holyoke Community College and earned his B.A. through the University without walls Program while has was employed at Umass as a property manager.



Tom also owned Eastern Stamp Company for 10 years {making rubber stamps} working nights and weekends. He farmed on the side too at the family homestead in Amherst, growing pumpkins, squash and broadleaf tobacco with the help from his family and many close friends.



Tom was always on the move and if not working, he was attending sports games of his three children. On weekends and summer vacations he enjoyed driving the family {sometimes his kid's friends came along} to campgrounds in the family mobile home. There was a very memorable family trip cross country to CA and back and others to Canada, Florida and all over New England.



After retirement form Umass after 34 years Tom and his wife, Jeanne took many cruises all over the world including; Hawaii, Alaska, Poland, Vienna, Ireland, Paris, Belgium, Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia and their last adventure in 2019 to Cuba.



Tom was in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 271 where he was commander for three years while running the pitch card league. He was a member of the Polish Club of S. Deerfield as well as a member of Most Holy Redeemer Church, Hadley.



Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanne {Drwila} Stolarski, his daughter Danielle of Topsfield and husband Brandon Pratt and grandchildren, Ella and Hudson, daughter Holly of S. Hadley and husband Travis Caron and grandchildren, Katie and Scarlett, his son, Jason of Holden and wife Emily and grandchildren Coraline and Russell. He also leaves his sister, Jean and her husband Joseph Adams of Amherst.



Funeral services are entrusted to the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst. Due to the Corona virus, services will be private, with a memorial celebration held at a later date.



