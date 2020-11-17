1/1
Thomas "Tucker" Morrow
Thomas (Tucker) Morrow passed away peacefully on November 15th 2020. Tucker was born February 25th 1955 in Northampton, MA to the late Roland & Florence (Spear) Morrow.

Tucker was raised and educated in Amherst, Ma where he graduated from Amherst High School. He was a long time employee of Morton Buildings and later owned a bar "Yesterday's" in Turners Falls, MA. Everyone that knew Tucker loved his smile and outgoing personality, but most of all his fiery spirit. Tucker enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Red Sox. He loved his Juicy Fruit gum and Marlboro's, but most of all he enjoyed hanging out at the garage with his beloved brother's.

Tucker is survived by his three Children; Sons, Thomas (Turtle) and Benjamin and daughter; Kaitlin. His loving brothers Dale and Donald (Beatle) Morrow, Nieces Wendy, Jaime and Jessica, and Nephew Donny.

There will be a private family service held at Wrisley Funeral Home, Thursday November 19, 2020.

Donations in memory of Tucker can be made to Cooley Dickinson Health Care or HighView of Northampton patient activities.

Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA 01373
(413) 665-4046
