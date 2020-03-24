Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Laflam Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 (603)-448-1568 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Raymond Laflam, Jr., 71, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family nearby, following a ten-month, heroic fight with hepatocellular cancer. Tom's last 10 months of life were filled with joy and the companionship of friends, family, and many relatives. He was born in Holyoke, MA June 5, 1948 to the late Thomas and Lucille (Gosselin) Laflam. Tom married Katherine Kopf, his lifetime sweetheart in 1977, celebrating 42 years of marriage.



Tom volunteered for service in the Navy after graduating from Easthampton High School, Massachusetts in 1966. Tom went to the Great Lakes Naval Base, Illinois and trained at the Hospital Corps School. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Navy Corpsman with the Seabees and Marines. Tom has written many stories about his time as a Corpsman, two of which have been published in Military Magazine.



Tom enjoyed his trade as a carpenter and was a passionate stained-glass artisan. He was a lifetime member of and a member of AFIO (Association of Former Intelligence Officers). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skiing.



Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy Laflam; sons, William Laflam, Timothy (Suzanne Norgang) Laflam, and Johnathan (Stephanie) Laflam; sister, Diane Fredenburg; and seven grandchildren, Nathan Laflam, Thomas Norgang, Owen Norgang, Shepherd Norgang, Rosemary Norgang, Ellis Laflam, and Adrianna Laflam. Tom was recently predeceased by his sister, Karen McClellan, from Ocala, FL.



A celebration of life will be held under Tom's Elm tree at his Whitaker Rd. home in Meriden, NH over the summer. Tom's ashes will be buried at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055.



