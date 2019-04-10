Thomas Troy, 70, of Amherst, passed away on March 6, 2019 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He was born in Luzerene County, PA on February 20, 1949. Thomas was an avid Red Sox fan, and he never missed watching a game. He was loved by all who knew him, especially his providers and friends at ServiceNet.
There will be a burial on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Bridge Street Cemetery in Northampton. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019