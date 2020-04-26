Tom, 55, passed away suddenly on Monday, 04/20, at Baystate Medical Center with his beloved wife, Liana H. (Martindale) Monahan by his side.



Tom was born to William James and Iris Mae Monahan on 05/18/1964.



In addition to his wife and her family, Tom is survived by his sisters, Pam and Kim, along with his brother Tim and several nieces and great nephews. Thomas was a hydroplane boat enthusiast, avid wrestler, hunter and fisherman. After high school he attended Washington State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. While attending college, Tom became a diehard Cougar football fan. Upon graduation, he moved to New England to begin his agriculture career where he ultimately ended up excelling as a Certified Crop Advisor, ending his career at Helena Chemical of Hatfield, MA. While in New England he met his wife Liana of twenty-nine years. They were active in greyhound and SPCA rescues. Tom leaves behind his beloved pets, Dakota and Madison. Tom will be missed for his quick wit, intelligence, friendship and dedication to his craft. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society 171 Union St. Springfield, MA 01105. Arrangements are being made through the Williamsburg Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

