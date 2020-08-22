Timothy J. Korza, 60, died on March 2, 2020 at Care One of Northampton. Born in Northampton on May 19, 1959 he was the son of the late Gloria (Lucia) and Fabian Korza. Tragically 45 years ago, he was endured in an automobile accident that left him disabled. He leaves behind his sisters Nancy Campbell, Denise Clifford both of Easthampton and Janet Demers of Springfield Oregon. He will be missed by several nieces and nephews. Timothy was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth and Thomas Korza along with his nephew Benjamin J. Campbell, of Miliinocket, ME and Brother in law Louis Demers of Springfield Oregon. Tim was well loved and will be forever held in the hearts of all his Family and friends. The burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton MA has been entrusted with his cremation.



