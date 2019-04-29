Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc 44 Gilbert St North Brookfield , MA 01535 (508)-867-3604 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc 44 Gilbert St North Brookfield , MA 01535 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Pilgrim Baptist Church 33 West Brookfield Rd North Brookfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH BROOKFIELD- Timothy Tillotson, 52, died on April 23, 2019 at home.



Timothy was born on June 28, 1966 in Ware, MA to Howard and the late Patricia Tillotson. He grew up in North Brookfield and graduated from North Brookfield High School. Tim was the owner of Old Firehouse Flooring in Warren, MA. He worked as a residential and commercial flooring installation specialist across the state for over 30 years.



Tim spent much of his leisure time outdoors, frequently hunting and ice fishing with his nephew, Chris, his father, Howard, and his crew of lifelong friends. Hunting was his passion; he was a seasoned hunter and mentor who was very familiar with the land and would lead the crew on their hunts. He was a member of the North Brookfield Sportsman's Club where he enjoyed his Friday night card games. Tim was active in his local community and church, volunteering to cook for various events, and always willing to lend a hand for those in need. Tim attended Pilgrim Baptist Church; he was an active part of the church family and you could often find him cooking at the monthly Men's Breakfast fellowship.



Tim leaves his beloved fiancée, Suzanne Mongeon; her two children, Autumn and Austin, with whom he shared mutual love and adoration; his dog Mabel; his father, Howard Tillotson, and his wife Marcia Tillotson of Spencer; his sister-in-law Diane Tillotson and his cherished niece and nephew, Erica and Chris of North Brookfield; auntsAudrey Bishop of Holden and Jane Dansereau of Auburn; his uncle Jim Messier of Barre; great aunts, many cousins and Sue's family with whom he was very close. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia and his brother, Michael.??



Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, April 30,2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:00AM in the Pilgrim Baptist Church 33 West Brookfield Rd. in North Brookfield. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Second Chance Animal Services po box 136 East Brookfield,MA.01515.

NORTH BROOKFIELD- Timothy Tillotson, 52, died on April 23, 2019 at home.Timothy was born on June 28, 1966 in Ware, MA to Howard and the late Patricia Tillotson. He grew up in North Brookfield and graduated from North Brookfield High School. Tim was the owner of Old Firehouse Flooring in Warren, MA. He worked as a residential and commercial flooring installation specialist across the state for over 30 years.Tim spent much of his leisure time outdoors, frequently hunting and ice fishing with his nephew, Chris, his father, Howard, and his crew of lifelong friends. Hunting was his passion; he was a seasoned hunter and mentor who was very familiar with the land and would lead the crew on their hunts. He was a member of the North Brookfield Sportsman's Club where he enjoyed his Friday night card games. Tim was active in his local community and church, volunteering to cook for various events, and always willing to lend a hand for those in need. Tim attended Pilgrim Baptist Church; he was an active part of the church family and you could often find him cooking at the monthly Men's Breakfast fellowship.Tim leaves his beloved fiancée, Suzanne Mongeon; her two children, Autumn and Austin, with whom he shared mutual love and adoration; his dog Mabel; his father, Howard Tillotson, and his wife Marcia Tillotson of Spencer; his sister-in-law Diane Tillotson and his cherished niece and nephew, Erica and Chris of North Brookfield; auntsAudrey Bishop of Holden and Jane Dansereau of Auburn; his uncle Jim Messier of Barre; great aunts, many cousins and Sue's family with whom he was very close. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia and his brother, Michael.??Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, April 30,2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:00AM in the Pilgrim Baptist Church 33 West Brookfield Rd. in North Brookfield. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Second Chance Animal Services po box 136 East Brookfield,MA.01515. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close