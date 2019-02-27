Timothy W. Purington

In honor of the life of Timothy W. Purington, there will be an Open House at the Wistariahurst Museum, 238 Cabot Street, Holyoke, MA, Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2 - 5pm, with a program at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Community Foundation of Western Mass, 333 Bridge St., Springfield, MA 01103, Attn: Timothy W. Purington Fund. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home handled arrangements; full obituary available on funeral home website.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
