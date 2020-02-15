Tobin Christopher Shea, 56, of Easthampton died Sunday February 9, 2020 in his home. He was born in New Milford, CT on November 15, 1963, a son of the late James P. and Patricia (Tobin) Shea.
Toby graduated from Canterbury School in 1981. He then attended Providence College and received his bachelor's degree in 1985.
Toby loved, thought, and mused deeply. He gave all that he could of himself to those he met along the way. His love of family, music, and Boston sports (especially his beloved Red Sox) was unconditional; and, he relished the challenge of many a New York Times crossword puzzle. In the words of the poet Naomi Shihab Nye, "A man leaves the world and the streets he lived on grow a little shorter."
Toby is survived by a brother, James and his wife Alissa of Gill, MA; a sister, Megan and her husband Cyrus of Wallingford, CT; and a brother Tim and his wife Jenni of San Marcos, CA. A most loving uncle, Toby also leaves his niece and nephews, Liam, Aidan, Emma, Eben, Riley, and Carter.
Funeral services and burial will take place in New Milford, CT. They will be in the Spring and at the convenience of the family.
If you so choose, donations can be made to GAAMHA, Inc. at this link, https://www.gaamha.com/donate/, or this address: GAAMHA, Inc., 208 Coleman Street, Gardner, MA 01440. Mitchell Funeral Home www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020