Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Peter Denis. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Todd Peter Denis, 45, died on March 8, 2020 at the Elaine Center of Hadley. Todd fought a courageous battle against childhood leukemia and more recently several brain tumors. He was born on April 24, 1974 and raised in Easthampton and was a graduate of Easthampton High School.



Todd began his career at Domino's Pizza in Easthampton then bought the former P&P Pizza and renamed it Pizza Wings & Things in 2001. He enjoyed serving the people of Easthampton for many years. As a local business owner, Todd was an active member of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce. He also took pride in helping with local charitable events. In 2010 Todd relocated to Chandler, Arizona for two years where he became a diehard Arizona Cardinals fan. He returned back home to Easthampton for the last eight years. Todd will be remembered by everyone that knew him as a kind hearted and generous person. He was an avid sports fan who never missed a chance to watch the game with friends or a Nascar race with his brothers.



He is predeceased by his parents, Judith (Pickering) and David Denis. He leaves behind his brothers Christopher Denis and partner Kristin Montecalvo of Cumberland, RI and Jeffery and Michelle Denis of Easthampton. He was loved by his two nieces Elleana and Morgan. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., in Easthampton MA on Saturday March 14 from 12 to 2pm. The burial will be private and take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St. Northampton, MA 01060. or the Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284

Todd Peter Denis, 45, died on March 8, 2020 at the Elaine Center of Hadley. Todd fought a courageous battle against childhood leukemia and more recently several brain tumors. He was born on April 24, 1974 and raised in Easthampton and was a graduate of Easthampton High School.Todd began his career at Domino's Pizza in Easthampton then bought the former P&P Pizza and renamed it Pizza Wings & Things in 2001. He enjoyed serving the people of Easthampton for many years. As a local business owner, Todd was an active member of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce. He also took pride in helping with local charitable events. In 2010 Todd relocated to Chandler, Arizona for two years where he became a diehard Arizona Cardinals fan. He returned back home to Easthampton for the last eight years. Todd will be remembered by everyone that knew him as a kind hearted and generous person. He was an avid sports fan who never missed a chance to watch the game with friends or a Nascar race with his brothers.He is predeceased by his parents, Judith (Pickering) and David Denis. He leaves behind his brothers Christopher Denis and partner Kristin Montecalvo of Cumberland, RI and Jeffery and Michelle Denis of Easthampton. He was loved by his two nieces Elleana and Morgan. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., in Easthampton MA on Saturday March 14 from 12 to 2pm. The burial will be private and take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St. Northampton, MA 01060. or the Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close