Todd R Heintze, 63, left this earthly plane for a new adventure on 14 April 2020. Born in California, raised in New England, transplanted to Virginia, Todd was a bon vivant, raconteur, mechanical genius, unapologetic prankster. "Moderation in all things" was antithetical to Todd's philosophy. His expansive personality and razor-sharp wit entertained all who encountered him while his generous spirit cheered those around him. He uniquely combined a ne'er do well attitude with a singular kindheartedness, and he had an amazing rapport with animals of all kinds. In his younger days, his athletic prowess was remarkable - agility, speed, and lightning-quick reflexes helped him succeed at any sport he tried. His droll antics throughout his colorfully mischievous life are legendary. He was also a lifelong devotee of Frank Zappa's music.



Todd was a surrogate father to four children of two former companions. All four flourished under his co-parenting and learned from him many valuable life skills. He taught "his kids" to fish, canoe, garden, camp, fix cars. Even when he was no longer involved with their mothers, he remained a permanent fixture in the children's lives into adulthood, and continued that relationship with their children, his "grandkids," as well.



Todd most recently worked as the Service Advisor at German Auto Group of Alexandria, where his customer service skills and his honesty were renowned.



He leaves his mother Alma Heintze, brother and sister-in-law, sister, nephews, aunt, uncle, cousins, close friends, former colleagues and customers, all of whom will miss him dearly. A life celebration will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store