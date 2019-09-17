Ursula Darland (née Schubert) passed away on Saturday, 14 September 2019, after a brief illness. She was 84 years old. A long-time resident of Amherst, since 2016 Ursula resided at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, MA due to her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her son Christopher and his partner Sara DeNobrega in New York, and dear family and friends here in Amherst, the US, and in Germany. Dallas L. Darland, her husband of 53 years, passed in 2015. Born in 1935 in Wiesbaden, Germany, Ursula emigrated to the United States in 1959. Through hard work and persistence, and the support of good friends, she became an Interior Designer and owned her own successful design business in Amherst and Washington, DC for many years. She traveled frequently, lived in Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Mount Desert Island at various periods, and returned frequently to Wiesbaden for much cherished family visits, but always returned to her beloved Amherst. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11am at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst. Please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org) - Let's find a cure for this pernicious disease.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019