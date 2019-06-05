Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Urusla Marie Snow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ursula Marie Snow, 13, of Shelburne Falls died on Memorial Day morning, May 27, 2019 at the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where she was being treated for multiple injuries and complications resulting from an ATV accident. Ursula had spent the previous two weeks surrounded by family and friends and under the gentle attentive care of hospital staff. The outpouring of love and support from her extended community during this time is a testament to the impact Ursula had on all who knew her. Ursi (as many called her) was a vibrant and deeply spiritual human being and a natural leader. She was adored and admired for her bright spirit, quick wit, commitment to social and ecological justice, eloquent writing, brave spirit and love of all artistic endeavors. Her passion for reading, spunky fashion sense, athleticism and kind inclusiveness added to the light that emanated from her at all times.



Ursula loved learning and engaging! She was an enthusiastic participant in all kinds of community events and endeavors. She loved music, played Ukulele, sang and was learning guitar. She enjoyed the visual arts and volunteered regularly at The Art Garden, helping to create community art events. She participated in numerous camps including: The Art Farm, Woven Word Young Writers Summers on the Houseboat, Woodland Village and Moon Seed. Ursula had a deep connection with the natural world. She loved climbing trees, making fairy houses, building campfires and swimming in rivers, ponds and ocean. Ursula was a published poet and recipient of the 2019 Poets Seat Poetry contest Youth Award. Her energy and creative spirit inspired many.



Ursula attended elementary school at the Buckland Shelburne Elementary School and the Greenfield Center School and was a 7th grade student at Four Rivers Charter School. She ran cross country in the fall, participated in the ski club in winter and played Ultimate Frisbee in spring.



Ursula is remembered by her extensive community and her family: her mother, Pamela Snow of Shelburne Falls, her father John R. Trimarchi of Adams, her grandparents, Joan and Fred Snow of Medfield, her sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Ron Munoz of North Adams, her brothers John A. Trimarchi of Adams, James Trimarchi of Williamstown, Jason Trimarchi of Knoxville, TN, her sister Julie Trimarchi of Centennial, CO, her godbrother, Oliver Conway Lagreze, her Uncle Fred Jr and Aunt Angie Snow of Holliston, her Uncle Stephen and Aunt Maura Snow of Holliston, her Uncle John Cotter of Cambridge and cousins Carley, Nick, Zack, Ryan, Sydney and Satchel. She is predeceased by her Aunt Susan Snow-Cotter of Hingham, MA.



A gathering to celebrate Ursula's life will take place on June 9 at 2pm at the First Congregational Church in Ashfield.



In lieu of flowers please donate to The Art Garden (

