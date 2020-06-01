Valerie Lavender Berlin
Valerie Lavender Berlin of Northampton died May 30th peacefully in her Northampton Home. Born Valerie Tritter in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Esta and Leon Tritter. After attending Girl's Latin School in Boston, she moved to Syracuse, New York to work at a law firm. She eventually moved to Northampton to attend Smith College as an Ada Comstock scholar. There, while majoring in English, she wrote poetry that got accolades such as being nominated the Pushcart Prize, and winning the Elizabeth Babcock Poetry Prize and Best of the Nest Peregrine Prize. She was also a senator in the Smith College student senate, and after the graduation in 1997, stayed active with the college by being active in the Alumnae Association. Having adopted Northampton as her beloved home, she became active in the Historical Commission, where she worked on several high-profile projects including the Northampton 350th Anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Steven Berlin of Northampton. The funeral was Monday, June 1, at the Hebrew Society Cemetery in Northampton, MA. The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is helping the family.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc
44 Sumner Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
(413) 734-5229
