Florence- Vera (Isgur) Wishnow, age 83, died on Wednesday morning at Care One at Northampton after a sudden illness. Vera was born in Boston, MA on December 29, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Aaron M. and Martha (Kamison) Isgur. She was educated in the Boston Public Schools and received her associates degree from Boston University. After completing her education she began her career at WEZE Radio Station in Boston working with George Carlin for a period of time and at Filene's Department Store.



After meeting her future husband, Lawrence David Wishnow, on a blind date, they soon became soul mates and in Boston they were married on May 29, 1961, together they celebrated close to sixty years. They lived in Athol and Keene, NH and finally moving to Northampton where they called home for fifty six years. She worked for the former Heritage Bank of Northampton and was the office manager at Staples in Hadley for many years before her retirement.



Vera was devoted and beloved wife and mother and is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence D. Wishnow of Florence, loving sons, Michael Wishnow and his wife Esther of Framingham and the late Adam Wishnow, his wife Rosemary Feit Covey of Alexandria, Va. "Beah" was also the very proud grandmother of Sam and Sydney Wishnow, sister in law , Marcia (Wishnow) Balin of North Andover, Vera also leaves her five nieces and their families and many cousins and devoted friends, with whom she loved to socialize and entertain. Besides her parents and son, Vera was predeceased by her sister; Evelyn (Leon) Schwarz of Newton and her in-laws; Rose and Leo Wishnow and her brother in law, Ted Balin.



Vera and her husband Lawrence are members of the Jewish Community of Amherst for many years and Vera's collection of friends was wide and varied. Her kindness and warm, welcoming disposition were legendary. "Look for the good in everyone" was the light that guided Vera's life. She loved to laugh, she loved to shop, she loved decorating her house and most of all, she loved to brag about her grandchildren.



In order to protect everyone from possible exposure from the Coronavirus, a private Graveside Service for Vera was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Jewish Community of Amherst Cemetery in Shutesbury with Rabbi Benjamin Weiner. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Vera Wishnow will be held at the JCA, 742 Main Street in Amherst with date and time to be announced. In her memory donations are requested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



