Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vere Chappell. View Sign

Vere Chappell, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of Massachusetts, died in North Adams, MA on January 28 at the age of 88.



He is survived by his six children: Jennifer Chappell, Jonathan Chappell, David Chappell, Vere Chappell, Misa Chappell, and Addison Chappell; two-step children, Clayton Templin and Jaime Amby; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. His wife of 47 years, Sheryl Chappell, died in 2010.



Professor Chappell earned his PhD in Philosophy from Yale University in 1958. He taught at the University of Chicago from 1957 to 1970, after which he joined the faculty of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he remained until his retirement in 2006. At UMass he also served as head of the Philosophy Department from 1970 to 1974, and Acting Dean of the Graduate School and Associate Provost from 1974 to 1978.



He was also a visiting professor at Indiana University, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern California, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, Amherst College, and Universita per Stranieri di Siena in Italy.



He wrote and edited numerous books on Philosophy, including The Cambridge Companion to Locke (1994) which is still on the syllabi of university courses to this day. He was honored with a festschrift presented at the American Philosophical Association meeting in Vancouver in 2009.



He is greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial celebration will be held on July 6 at 2:00pm in the Old Chapel on the UMass Amherst campus. For further information please contact



[email protected]

Vere Chappell, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of Massachusetts, died in North Adams, MA on January 28 at the age of 88.He is survived by his six children: Jennifer Chappell, Jonathan Chappell, David Chappell, Vere Chappell, Misa Chappell, and Addison Chappell; two-step children, Clayton Templin and Jaime Amby; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. His wife of 47 years, Sheryl Chappell, died in 2010.Professor Chappell earned his PhD in Philosophy from Yale University in 1958. He taught at the University of Chicago from 1957 to 1970, after which he joined the faculty of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he remained until his retirement in 2006. At UMass he also served as head of the Philosophy Department from 1970 to 1974, and Acting Dean of the Graduate School and Associate Provost from 1974 to 1978.He was also a visiting professor at Indiana University, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern California, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, Amherst College, and Universita per Stranieri di Siena in Italy.He wrote and edited numerous books on Philosophy, including The Cambridge Companion to Locke (1994) which is still on the syllabi of university courses to this day. He was honored with a festschrift presented at the American Philosophical Association meeting in Vancouver in 2009.He is greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial celebration will be held on July 6 at 2:00pm in the Old Chapel on the UMass Amherst campus. For further information please contact Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close