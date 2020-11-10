Veronica (Szwajkowski) Kozlakowski, 92, of Hadley, passed away Monday November 9th surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born in Poland on August 6, 1928 to the late Walter and Cecelia (Pipcnyski) Szwajkowski.
She met and fell in love with her late husband Antoni; they were married in Poland on June 28, 1947 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage until his passing in 1984. Together they raised their five beautiful children. Veronica was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing in her free time, and being able to fix just about anything. She relished in talking to her cousins and friends in Poland, but most of all she loved her time spent with her family.
Veronica is survived by her daughters; Ann Russell of Hadley, Cecilia Demers and her husband Jay of Turners Falls, her sons; Joseph of Florence, and Stanley and his wife Norma of Holiday, FL, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law; Donna Nelson, cousins, and dear friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Antoni, her son Mirin, her siblings, Joe, Peter, Eddie, and Ann Galecki, daughter-in-law; Debra, and son-in-law; Raymond Russell.
There will be a calling hour from 9AM-10AM on Friday November 13, 2020 at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. Followed by a Prayer Service at 10AM in the Funeral Home officiated by Fr. Piotr Pawlus. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Veronica's memory to: Most Holy Redeemer Church , 120 Russell St., Hadley, MA 01035.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com