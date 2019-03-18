Veronica M. Bozek, 100 of Easthampton passed away peacefully at her home March 12, 2019. She was born in Easthampton, Oct. 7, 1918, the daughter of the late Mieczyslaw and Jozefa (Stefanowicz) Bozek. Veronica was educated at the former Sacred Heart School, a graduate of both Easthampton High School and the former Northampton Commercial College, where she studied accounting secretarial skills. She later earned her degree in Business Administration at the American International College in Springfield. Veronica was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in several places throughout the country, including Boston, Ma and El Paso, TX. Upon returning to Easthampton, Veronica was employed at the former Metro Engineering Co. in Southampton for many years, and later at the Indian Orchard Finishing Co. in Springfield, MA, retiring in 1993. Veronica was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, where she was a member of the St. Cecelia's Choir and actively supported the yearly parish festival. She presently was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Veronica was a Shareholder in the Easthampton Pulaski Club and a member of the Society of FBI Alumni Inc. Veronica leaves her sister Tash Anton of New York City, her nieces and nephews James Bozek, Dr. Gregory Bozek, Deborah Bozek, Madelyn Baladi, and Mary Mustion, with their many children, and her longtime caregiver and friend Jodilyn Freel. She was predeceased by her sisters Wanda D'Alessio, Mary Bozek and Stella Bozek and her brothers Stanley and Thaddeus Bozek. A private Funeral was held at the O'Brien Funeral Home, followed by burial in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, both in Easthampton. Memorial gifts can be made to the St. Stanislaus-Kostka Scholarship Fund C/O Joe Zalot 52 Strong Rd. Southampton, MA 01073
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019