We are extremely sad to say that Vic passed away on May 28, 2020, after many battles with infections. He was 76.
Vic lived in Amherst for most of his life and loved the town. He graduated from Amherst high school and Umass and played many sports (baseball being his favorite).
He joined the Amherst Fire Department, rose up thru the ranks and ended at the top of the ladder as Fire Chief. He also held many offices throughout Massachusetts
also held many offices throughout Massachusetts. He was always so proud to be a member of the department.
After he retired, he prepared to enjoy golf and traveling, his favorite things. Unfortunately, after two years he suffered a debilating accident making that impossible.
Vic and Alice then moved to Sunderland and built a new, one story handicapped home. While there, he researched on line and found the inventor of a handicapped accessible golf cart which enabled him to play golf again at Amherst Golf Club where he was a long time member.
He was a member of many other organizations, especially the BPOE (Elks Club) where he held many offices, locally and state wide.
Vic was born to parents Kate and Ed Zumbruski, on May 14, 1944, their second son, he had an older brother Robert (predeceased) and a younger brother William, so his childhood was lively with lots of pranks.
Vic is survived by his wife Alice and new puppy (who he never got to meet), his younger Bill of West Springfield, and sister-in-law Pat of East Longmeadow and many well loved nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, June 3rd from 4- 6:00 PM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield with social distancing and masks required.. There will be a private prayer service on Thursday ,June 4, 2020 at 9:00AM followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Brigid's Church, Amherst.There will be limited seating and please follow safe guidelines, The family requests that everyone meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.
Donations in his memory can be made to :the Amherst Fire Department, c/o Chief Tim Nelson,68 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Mass. 01002
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Vic lived in Amherst for most of his life and loved the town. He graduated from Amherst high school and Umass and played many sports (baseball being his favorite).
He joined the Amherst Fire Department, rose up thru the ranks and ended at the top of the ladder as Fire Chief. He also held many offices throughout Massachusetts
also held many offices throughout Massachusetts. He was always so proud to be a member of the department.
After he retired, he prepared to enjoy golf and traveling, his favorite things. Unfortunately, after two years he suffered a debilating accident making that impossible.
Vic and Alice then moved to Sunderland and built a new, one story handicapped home. While there, he researched on line and found the inventor of a handicapped accessible golf cart which enabled him to play golf again at Amherst Golf Club where he was a long time member.
He was a member of many other organizations, especially the BPOE (Elks Club) where he held many offices, locally and state wide.
Vic was born to parents Kate and Ed Zumbruski, on May 14, 1944, their second son, he had an older brother Robert (predeceased) and a younger brother William, so his childhood was lively with lots of pranks.
Vic is survived by his wife Alice and new puppy (who he never got to meet), his younger Bill of West Springfield, and sister-in-law Pat of East Longmeadow and many well loved nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, June 3rd from 4- 6:00 PM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield with social distancing and masks required.. There will be a private prayer service on Thursday ,June 4, 2020 at 9:00AM followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Brigid's Church, Amherst.There will be limited seating and please follow safe guidelines, The family requests that everyone meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.
Donations in his memory can be made to :the Amherst Fire Department, c/o Chief Tim Nelson,68 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Mass. 01002
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.