Victor M. Ingellis Jr., 98 of Williams St., Williamsburg, passed away Saturday at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Born I Haydenville September 29, 1923, he was the son of the late Victor and Angela (Pugliese) Ingellis St. Victor was educated in local schools and was as a Highway Worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years. He enjoyed painting and carpentry. Victor is survived by his wife Marilyn (Williams) Ingellis, his son Victor M. Ingellis of Supply, NC, his 2 daughters Mary Jane Steele and Susan Connelly both of Williamsburg, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Victor's Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. A Calling hour will precede the Funeral from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Williamsburg Fire Dept., 5 N. Main St., Williamsburg, MA 01096..



