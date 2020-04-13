Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fr. Vincent Michael O'Connor. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Father Vincent Michael O'Connor died on April 10, 2020 at Landmark Senior Living. He was 97 years old.



Born July 19, 1922 and grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts, Father O'Connor was the son of Michael J. O'Connor and Delia O'Connor (Neilan). He was predeceased by his sister Lillian E. O'Connor who was his constant companion and traveling partner. She passed on June 1, 2001. His beloved brother James J. O'Connor passed on November 14, 1986 and sister-in-law Phyllis A. O'Connor passed July 25, 2010.



He attended St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH, and studied for the priesthood at the Seminary of Philosophy and the Grand Seminary in Montreal, Canada. He was ordained a priest on January 24, 1948.



After four years of parochial experience, Father O'Connor was assigned to graduate studies in Social Work at the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. where he received a Master of Science degree in Social Work. He gained professional field experience in Washington, Baltimore, and St. Louis. He then returned to the Springfield Diocese to establish both the Catholic Charities Agency and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. In 1975, he was appointed chairman of the Springfield Housing Board. In light of these capacities he served as diocesan representative on local, state, and national levels.



Father O'Connor was Chairman of the Department of Social Work (which he established) at the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, MA, from where he held an Honorary Doctorate, and taught at Boston College of Nursing. Simultaneous with these responsibilities, he functioned for over fourteen years as a Civilian Chaplain among the military at Westover Air Force Base; was Chaplain of the Westfield Detention Center for delinquent youth, and did rehabilitation counseling at the Springfield Municipal Hospital. In 1960, he chaired the Massachusetts State Committee that formulated standards for child caring institutions in the Commonwealth.



Father O'Connor was a Charter Member of the National Association of Social Workers, a member of the Academy of Social Workers and was a former Board Member of the Massachusetts Conference of Social Welfare. In August of 1969 he was appointed pastor of St. Catherine's Parish in Leeds, MA.



In addition to his parochial responsibilities he served as part-time Chaplain in caring for the Catholic patients of the Northampton Veterans Medical Center. On July 31, 2002, Father O'Connor retired to the Northampton area, and most recently at Landmark Senior Living. He is survived by his two beloved nieces Ellen and her husband Ted Borowski, and Alicia and her husband Joe Tyburski.



Services for Father O'Connor will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Chicopee. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Father O'Connor's memory to Pope Francis Preparatory School or to St. Anselm College.

