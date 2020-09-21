Vincent Ryan

Vincent "Vinnie" Ryan, 87, of Hinckley St., passed away Friday September 18th at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst. Born in Northampton on February 17, 1933, he was the son of the late James and Laura (O'Neil) Ryan. Vinnie was educated in Nothampton schools and attended Smith Vocational High School. He worked as a machine adjuster at Pro Brush for 45 years. He was a longtime Communicant of the former Blessed Sacrament Church now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. For many years Vinnie sold programs at the former Riverside Motor Speedway. He enjoyed attending the weekly car show at the Northampton Elks and dining out. His wife Joan T. (Sestili) Ryan passed away in 2003. He is survived by his daughters Jean A. Vetterstrand and her husband Peter of Hadley and Patricia "Patty" Ryan of Florence. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, James, Richard, Alice and Mary. Vinnie's Funeral will be Thursday morning 10 a.m. at Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St., Florence. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling Hours are Wednesday 4-6 at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to the Thomas J. O"Connor Animal Shelter 627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store