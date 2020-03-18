Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLA C. LABOZZETTA. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Medori Labozzetta, 97, of Northampton, passed away with her daughter at her side, on March 18, 2020, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst. Viola was born in Manhattan to Italian immigrants Francesca (Maglio) Medori and Adolfo Medori. She spent her childhood in Harlem, until her family moved to the Bronx in 1936, where, at age 16, she would graduate with honors from Theodore Roosevelt High School, but not attend college in order to help support her family.



She had to lie about her last name to secure her first job in an artificial flower factory. Desperately wanting to be a nurse, she took preparatory Latin classes in evening school, only to be turned down by Lenox Hill Hospital Nursing School because she was too short. She soon secured a position as a bookkeeper at Royal Netherlands Steamship Company, a Dutch organization that had transferred to America during World War II. After it returned to Holland, she worked for Peter Grace Company.



Her family relocated to Brooklyn where she fell in love with a neighborhood man, schoolteacher Mike Labozzetta, an immigrant recently returned from wartime service in the South Pacific. Mike was quick to recognize her keen intelligence and creativity. For several years, the couple owned and operated a toy and stationery store on 18th Ave. Viola was employed as an executive secretary for the remainder of her career outside of the home, including her positions at Fairchild Camera and Dell Laboratories after she, Mike, and their daughter moved to Old Bethpage, N.Y. In 1979, Viola and Mike relocated to Northampton, Massachusetts, to be near their daughter and grandchildren.



Viola was a lover of poetry and could recite from memory complete sonnets and poems of Shakespeare, Browning, Dickinson, and many others. She was an avid gardener, gracious hostess, accomplished seamstress, upholsterer, doll-maker, and innovative and masterful cook and baker. She loved the public library; books taught her everything. A firm believer in keeping her large family together, she was the family historian and published parts of her memoirs about it in Italian-American anthologies. Her home was always filled with music, plants, books, art, and good food. She could turn anything into a thing of beauty for next to nothing.



She was a volunteer in the pediatrics unit of Central General Hospital in Plainview, NY and in the blood pressure clinic at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She and Mike were active members of the Northampton Senior Center and among the founders of the former bocce courts at Maines Field, members of the Circolo Italiano, and active participants at the UNICO festivals. She loved the Senior Movie Day and trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Though not a sports enthusiast in particular, she was wild about UCONN women's basketball and delighted in her grandchildren's sporting events, particularly Amherst College men's soccer. She enjoyed her travels with Mike, especially accompanying him on work trips to Puerto Rico, visiting family in Italy, and attending Mike's army reunions around the country.



Viola was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. As a grandmother, she was supreme. She was predeceased by her loving husband Mike of 65 years, her sister Ida Carlo, and her brothers Frank and Gino Medori. She is survived by her daughter Marisa Labozzetta (Martin Wohl) of Northampton, her grandchildren Carina Wohl (Mark Arsenault) of Northampton, Ariana Wohl of Providence, RI, Michael Wohl (Catalina Molnar) of Deerfield Beach, FL, her great-grandchildren Ethan, Luke, and Jason, her sister Dorothy Schiavo of St. James, NY, her sister-in-law Mary Medori of Roswell, GA, and many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.



Her family is grateful to the loving care she received at Rockridge Retirement Community and Hospice of the Fisher Home, and to her many private duty aides, especially Tanner. She will be forever loved and missed.



As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours; Mass and burial will be private. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

