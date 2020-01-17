Mrs. Viola Catherine (Trushaw) Banks, 99, of Slidell, LA, passed away on January 10, 2020. Viola was born on November 4, 1920 to Frederick and Amy (Lucia) Trushaw in Florence. She worked as a Nurse's Aide in the Emergency Room of Holyoke Hospital for many years. Viola had three children: Sharon, Christie and William with her husband William Marr, deceased. Mrs. Banks is predeceased by her husband, Mr. Harold Banks, and her son Am William Marr USN. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Marr Johnson and her husband John L. Johnson Jr., of Slidell, and her daughter, Christie Marr Labonte of East Hampton. Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dakin Humane Society.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020