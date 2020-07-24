1/1
Virginia Allaire
1938 - 2020
Virginia Raye (Hatch) Allaire 82, of Huntington passed peacefully in her sleep July 14, 2020.

Many people knew her as Ginger. She was born in Northampton, MA on April 14, 1938. The daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia (Rust) Hatch. She is survived by one sister Patrica Morrier, five nieces and one nephew. Also her children Debbie and Henry Thomas, Terry Allaire and Greg Wetherell, Thomas Allaire, Patty and Michael Ziter, Sherri Allaire and Stuart Egglston, Rebecca and Albert Nugent.

Virginia spent her last days being cared for, in the loving home of her daughter Patty. She always had her son Tommy (her only boy) watching over her as well. Virginia was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her artistic ability has been passed down to every generation with love.

Virginia attended Smith Vocational Agriculture High School, where she graduated from Home Economics. She was very proud of being student of the year and loved joking with her children about it. She enjoyed many camping trips, cruising cruise lines, dancing to country music, woman's crafting groups, and loved anything that included a good time with her family and friends. Ready to volunteer for field trips with grandchildren, or have sleepovers just for fun. A love of Disney especially Winnie the Pooh, Lover of small lap dogs, cherry tomatoes, tea, and always had drawings or artwork she was in the middle of around her chair. Ginger was extremely artistic which carried on until her last days.

She loved being social, and on top of years at Pro Brush and Westfield State she enjoyed her time bartending for local friends at the Rapids. She loved to crack jokes and lived what she could of her life to the fullest.

In her Adult life she fought hard with Diabetes. Her wishes were that any donation in her name be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Her family would like to say Thank You for the care given to her in her last years from Mercy Life, especially the nursing staff and favorite Nurse Anne. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com The Mitchell Funeral Home

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
