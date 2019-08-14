Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia E. Goodyear. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Virginia E. (Sautter) Goodyear, 89, of North Silver Lane, Sunderland, Sunderland died August 4,2019 in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. Virginia developed a love of horses at a very young age which turned into a lifelong passion. She continued to improve her skills in all disciplines of becoming a certified instructor and Horse Show judge. She was also involved in 4-H Horsemanship program as well as a Girl Scout leader. She worked as head instructor in the Stonleigh Burnham horse programunder the direction of Denis Emerson from the late 1950's to 1965. She also loved to interior decorate and took great pride in her home. She was able to remain home in her declining health thanks to the devoted healthcare people who made it possible.Virginia married Arnold Goodyear in 1945. He also had a great talent and wonderful way with horses.He trained show quality horses for many people as well as the family's show horses.. Helping people with problem horses, he transported horses all over the Northeast until the age of 82.Arnold predeceased Virginia in 2014. They had many happy years together sharing their common interest in horses. Virginia is survived by one daughter Joan Goodyear of Winchester , NH. and one son, Gregg Goodyear of Jackson, Wyoming. A daughter Judith Goodyear predeceased her in 1972.Memorial Services will be private There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Mass. Coalition Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Shady Lane, Turners Falls, Mass. 01376 or to a Horse Rescue of your choice.Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019

