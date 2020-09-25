Virginia Lee Goodwin, 75, ascended to the Lord on September 24, 2020 born on April 6, 1945 she was the daughter of Raymond Harry Creighton and Jesse Riley Creighton. She grew up in Townsend, MA and was a graduate of North Middlesex High School class of 1963. In 1965 she married Donald Legendre and they spent 19 years together, he passed in 1984. Virginia received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 2010. Ginnie enjoyed to help people offering them companionship and food sharing God's love with all she served.



She will be dearly missed by her daughters; Carmen Benjaminsen and her husband Stephen of Wareham, MA and Christine Miller and her husband Buddy of Winchendon, MA. She was a loving grandmother to Katie and Alison Miller Virginia leaves her three brothers Raymond, Richard and Donald Creighton of Falmouth, ME, along with her sisters Ann Field of The Villages in FL, Beth Levesque of Westwood, NJ and Patricia Volante of Easthampton. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Creighton and her sister Rita Ulenburg. Ginnie also leaves her former husband Sheridan Goodwin of Dover NH.



A calling hour will be held on Monday, September 28 from 10- 11 AM at the Calvary Baptist Church 413 Main St., Easthampton, MA and a Service will follow at 11 AM. Her burial will on Tuesday and will be private for family in Fitchburg, MA at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Ginnie's memory to the Calvary Baptist Church. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton was entrusted with her arrangements.



