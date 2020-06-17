Virginia L. Corliss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. Corliss 87, of Easthampton passed June 13, 2020 at Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in Milford, Ma on June 13, 1933 the daughter of Walter W. and Harriet L. Harrington Aldrich. Virginia attended local schools and graduated from Westboro High School Class of 1951. She married the late Leonard M. Corliss, Sr. and together they owned and operated the Corliss Cleaners of Northampton and Corliss Custom Drapes retiring in 1989.

Virginia is survived by two sons Leonard M. Corliss, Jr of Arizona, Michael J. Corliss of Florida, five daughters Pamela Speed of Easthampton, Maryann Frechette of Northampton, Mary Mccanaugh of Chicopee, Ramona Corliss of Middletown, CT, Nancy Westgate of Chesterfield, one sister Ruth Bean of Westboro and a brother Robert Aldrich of Westbrough and 14 Grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Calling hours and funeral are private, burial will take place in Bofat Cemetery, Chesterfield. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved