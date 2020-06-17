Virginia L. Corliss 87, of Easthampton passed June 13, 2020 at Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in Milford, Ma on June 13, 1933 the daughter of Walter W. and Harriet L. Harrington Aldrich. Virginia attended local schools and graduated from Westboro High School Class of 1951. She married the late Leonard M. Corliss, Sr. and together they owned and operated the Corliss Cleaners of Northampton and Corliss Custom Drapes retiring in 1989.
Virginia is survived by two sons Leonard M. Corliss, Jr of Arizona, Michael J. Corliss of Florida, five daughters Pamela Speed of Easthampton, Maryann Frechette of Northampton, Mary Mccanaugh of Chicopee, Ramona Corliss of Middletown, CT, Nancy Westgate of Chesterfield, one sister Ruth Bean of Westboro and a brother Robert Aldrich of Westbrough and 14 Grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Calling hours and funeral are private, burial will take place in Bofat Cemetery, Chesterfield. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.