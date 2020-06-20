Virginia LeBeau (Lawler), 91, died peacefully at her home in Hatfield on June 19, with her children by her side.
Virginia was born November 13, 1928, to the late George Edward and Genevieve (Swiatek) Lawler in Northampton, where she grew up, raised her children, and lived for 86 years. When discussing her youth, Virginia would frequently turn to her happy memories of swimming at Look Park. Well into her later years, Virginia would brag that she was a Red Cross Junior Lifesaver and gave swimming lessons to Girl Scouts as a teenager. Virginia met her late husband, Herve LeBeau, in high school. The two were married June 26, 1954, after Herve finished his service in the Marines, and they remained dearly devoted to each other until Herve's passing in 2007. After graduating from Mercy Hospital's nursing program in 1951, Virginia led a fascinating career tending to students for four decades in the Smith College infirmary. She crossed paths with many of the college's notable students such as Julie Nixon Eisenhower and Sylvia Plath, whom Virginia later remembered as "a happy girl." Virginia often recalled scolding the daughter of one famously wealthy American family for coming to the infirmary in torn pajamas.
Although it never made her rich, Virginia made a hobby of playing the stock market, and she did it well. She vociferously consumed financial news and analysis to adeptly manage a modest portfolio, surprising even financial professionals with the strength of her instincts. Virginia enjoyed politics too. While she had some strong opinions, she remained a staunchly independent voter, and she always kept her mind open and made it a point to seek out others' perspectives. She also found pleasure in the Red Sox, soap operas, and the occasional stiff drink. Virginia was a devout Catholic and a Sunday regular at Blessed Sacrament from childhood until she moved to Hatfield, when she began attending mass at Our Lady of Grace.
Virginia is survived by her children Ann Marie Sicard and husband Bill of Hatfield, Mary Ellen Jacques and husband Paul of Maynard, and Christopher LeBeau and partner Maureen McColgan Brown of Northampton; her sisters Marie Aquadro of Leeds and Patricia Brooks of Ellicott City, MD.; her grandchildren Jonathan Sicard and wife Danika, Abigael LaBonte and husband Joseph, Melani Sicard, Matthew Jacques, and wife Michelle, Nicholas Jacques, Andrew Jacques, John Meunier, and wife Maura, and Caitlin LeBeau; her greatgrandchildren Trevor, Alyssa and Brooke Sicard, Jacob and Nathan LaBonte, and Bryce and Ava Meunier; and four nieces, two nephews, and thirteen grandnieces and nephews.
Virginia will be laid to rest on Friday, June 26, her and Herve's 66th wedding anniversary, following a service at 11 a.m. on the lawn of Our Lady of Grace in Hatfield. All are welcome. The wearing of masks is required, and social distancing must be maintained. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's memory to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/
Virginia was born November 13, 1928, to the late George Edward and Genevieve (Swiatek) Lawler in Northampton, where she grew up, raised her children, and lived for 86 years. When discussing her youth, Virginia would frequently turn to her happy memories of swimming at Look Park. Well into her later years, Virginia would brag that she was a Red Cross Junior Lifesaver and gave swimming lessons to Girl Scouts as a teenager. Virginia met her late husband, Herve LeBeau, in high school. The two were married June 26, 1954, after Herve finished his service in the Marines, and they remained dearly devoted to each other until Herve's passing in 2007. After graduating from Mercy Hospital's nursing program in 1951, Virginia led a fascinating career tending to students for four decades in the Smith College infirmary. She crossed paths with many of the college's notable students such as Julie Nixon Eisenhower and Sylvia Plath, whom Virginia later remembered as "a happy girl." Virginia often recalled scolding the daughter of one famously wealthy American family for coming to the infirmary in torn pajamas.
Although it never made her rich, Virginia made a hobby of playing the stock market, and she did it well. She vociferously consumed financial news and analysis to adeptly manage a modest portfolio, surprising even financial professionals with the strength of her instincts. Virginia enjoyed politics too. While she had some strong opinions, she remained a staunchly independent voter, and she always kept her mind open and made it a point to seek out others' perspectives. She also found pleasure in the Red Sox, soap operas, and the occasional stiff drink. Virginia was a devout Catholic and a Sunday regular at Blessed Sacrament from childhood until she moved to Hatfield, when she began attending mass at Our Lady of Grace.
Virginia is survived by her children Ann Marie Sicard and husband Bill of Hatfield, Mary Ellen Jacques and husband Paul of Maynard, and Christopher LeBeau and partner Maureen McColgan Brown of Northampton; her sisters Marie Aquadro of Leeds and Patricia Brooks of Ellicott City, MD.; her grandchildren Jonathan Sicard and wife Danika, Abigael LaBonte and husband Joseph, Melani Sicard, Matthew Jacques, and wife Michelle, Nicholas Jacques, Andrew Jacques, John Meunier, and wife Maura, and Caitlin LeBeau; her greatgrandchildren Trevor, Alyssa and Brooke Sicard, Jacob and Nathan LaBonte, and Bryce and Ava Meunier; and four nieces, two nephews, and thirteen grandnieces and nephews.
Virginia will be laid to rest on Friday, June 26, her and Herve's 66th wedding anniversary, following a service at 11 a.m. on the lawn of Our Lady of Grace in Hatfield. All are welcome. The wearing of masks is required, and social distancing must be maintained. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's memory to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.