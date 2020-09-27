Virginia P. Lyons, 69, of Springfield passed away on September 21, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Thomas D. and Virginia E. (Best) Lyons. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Christine "Kip" Moeller (2016).
She is survived by her son, Charles "Chad" Peterson and his wife, Katia V. Chernyshov of Chicago, IL. Virginia also leaves behind her 11 siblings, Kathy Taylor, Rosemary Lyons and husband James Lenarz, Thomas Lyons, Lisa Lyons, Claire Lyons and spouse Joanne Veneziano, Laura Lyons and husband Russ Decker, Dorothy Tetreault, John Lyons and wife Cathy, James Lyons and wife Denise, Elaine Zarro and husband Ron, Michael Lyons and wife Julie, and a battalion of nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield. She furthered her studies at University of Evansville where she received a Bachelor's Degree, Western New England College where she received a Juris Doctor, as well as Springfield Technical Community College where she earned her nursing degree. She was employed as a Nurse and Risk Manager for the Veterans Administration.
Ginny cherished a great love of books, travel, and, above all, her son, Charles. She was an engaged neighbor and a fiercely loyal friend and family member. Her Thanksgiving dinners and Annual Women's Networking brunches are going to be sorely missed and fondly remembered. A force for social justice, she was very active in both local and state politics as a member of both the Ward 7 Democratic Party and the Massachusetts Democratic Party. As a consummate cat-lover, she supported the Dakin Humane Society.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2 PM - 4 PM for a period of visitation. A memorial service will follow beginning at 4 PM. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. A private, outdoor reception at Virginia's residence will follow.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com