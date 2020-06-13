Virginia "Ginny" Ray Benoit, age 94, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Day Brook Village Nursing Center in Holyoke. She was born on September 2, 1925, to Charles and Blanche Ray in Stratford, Connecticut and grew up in Holyoke, graduating from Holyoke High School in 1944. In 1947, she graduated from the Holyoke Hospital Nursing Program as a Registered Nurse. Ginny was a devoted daughter who cared for her father and mother until their deaths. She had one beloved older brother, Kenneth Ray, who preceded her in death in 2001. She delighted in her six nieces and nephews and their families, who live in Oregon and Washington. Ginny was a respected industrial nurse at the Plastic Coating Corporation where she met the love of her life, Pete Benoit. They married in 1969 and shared 42 happy years together before Pete passed away in 2011. Ginny and Pete both loved their families, their dogs, gardening, the beach, their church, and being kind to others. Ginny was an active member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Holyoke, where she and Pete volunteered their talents for many years. She served as president of the South Hadley Woman's Club, was a member of the Tri-Town Garden Club, and volunteered as a guide at the Old Firehouse Museum in South Hadley. Ginny also served as president of the Western Massachusetts Industrial Nurses Association and was awarded the 2013 Massachusetts Association of Occupational Health Nurses Dorothy Hope Reid Lifetime Achievement Award. For the last years of her life, Ginny was beautifully cared for by the highly dedicated and loving staff at Day Brook Village. Ginny was a strong, independent woman who lived a long and happy life. She was loved by her family and her many friends and will be missed by all of us. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's memory to St. Paul's Church, 475 Appleton St, Holyoke, MA 01040. Beers & Story Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



