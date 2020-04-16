Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia R. Lussier. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia R. (Zagraniczny) Lussier, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



Only child of the late Peter and Anna (Jurasz) Zagraniczny, Virginia was born in Holyoke on July 31, 1927. After graduating from Holyoke High School in 1944, she began her career at E.H. Friedrich, where she worked for several years.



Virginia was a resident of Easthampton for nearly 68 years. There, she was a devoted wife to the late Theodore Lussier, with whom she shared 40 years of happy memories. As a proud mother, grandmother, godmother, and aunt, Virginia was loved by many. She felt at home among a community of wonderful neighbors, friendly parishioners, close relatives, and lifelong friends, including the late Jean Lussier, sister-in-law and confidant.



Known for her ardent love of reading, Virginia was rarely seen without a book in hand, fondly referred to as "the book lady" in recent years. In addition to her passion for literature, she will be remembered for being remarkably stubborn, yet heartily thoughtful - qualities also inherited by her daughter, the late Karen Contois.



Virginia will be deeply missed by her beloved son, Phillip Lussier and his wife, Debra, of North Carolina; dutiful son-in-law, Robert Contois of Southwick; special niece, Carol Jean Lussier of Feeding Hills; adored granddaughters, Ellen Contois and Sarah Akin; and spirited great-grandchildren, Jordan and Leila Mateo and Nya Dubois.



Memorial services for Virginia will take place at a later date, arranged by the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Saint Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. Virginia kindly suggested that those who wish to make a donation in her memory consider the Shiners Hospitals for Children in Springfield.

