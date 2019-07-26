Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vito Luco Bell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Roper Funeral Home 206 Holly Street Jasper , GA 30143 (706)-253-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

After a hard fought battle with cancer, Vito L. Bell, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Jasper, GA on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Northampton, MA on July 23, 1945. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1963, received his Bachelor's Degree from Western New England College in 1969, and went on to earn a Master's degree in Financial Planning. Vito was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He retired as an accomplished insurance executive from the CNA Insurance Company headquartered in Chicago, IL. He was a devoted family man as well as an avid golfer. Vito enjoyed much of his retirement on the golf course perfecting his swing. He also enjoyed traveling with and cooking for his wife and family. Many retirement hours were also spent serving on the Board of the St. George Island Lighthouse Association on St. George Island, FL where he and his family had a second home. His efforts helped in the rebuilding of the Lighthouse.



Vito was preceded in death by his parents, Vito L. Bell, Sr. and Loretta Cocco Bell. He is survived by his cherished wife of over forty years, Jacqueline D, their daughter Leslie B. Short, her husband Tim, and their daughter Olivia, from Smyrna, GA; son, Geoffrey W. Bell, from Atlanta, GA; and daughter Alyssa B. Grant, her husband Randy, and their daughter Madison from Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by his brother James and sister-in-law Nancy of Belchertown, MA, and his sister Susan Bell of Fairfield, CA as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends in Georgia and Florida.



In keeping with his wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. George Island Lighthouse, a cause that was near and dear to his heart: St. George Island Lighthouse Association, 2-B East Gulf Beach Drive, St. George Island, FL 32328, Attn: Kate Aguiar.

