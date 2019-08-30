Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Clark Roof. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wade Clark Roof peacefully passed away on August 24.



Clark was born in Columbia, South Carolina on July 25, 1939 and was very proud of his southern roots. He attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC where he met his wife attending a local church. After their marriage in August 1961, he worked as a Methodist minister before attending Yale Divinity School (Masters) and the University of North Carolina (PhD). Clark moved to Amherst, MA in 1971 where he taught Sociology at the University of Massachusetts. In 1989 he and his wife moved to Santa Barbara where he worked as a professor of Religion and Society at UCSB. He also authored numerous books and articles and was the founding Director of the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB.



Clark was an active parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, taking walks, good food and especially engaging with people. In 2019, he was awarded the Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Terry Potter Roof (4/13/18) and beautiful daughter, Jennifer L. Guilford (10/21/01), and parents, Colie and Eleanor (Clark) Roof.



He leaves behind a daughter, Katherine and her husband, Michael Brandts of Massachusetts, Frank (Zeke) Guilford of Miami (son in law), and six beloved grandchildren, Lindsay, Lauren, Madeline, Rachel, Emma and Matthew. He also leaves behind his dear friend, Farina Talbert of Santa Barbara. And of course, his dogs, Ollie and Reilly of which he loved to spoil and dote on.



A Celebration of his Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church (1500 State Street) on Saturday, September 7, at 2 PM. Private burial will be held on Friday, September 6 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center affiliated with Sansum Clinic or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.



Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, Santa Barbara, CA.

Wade Clark Roof peacefully passed away on August 24.Clark was born in Columbia, South Carolina on July 25, 1939 and was very proud of his southern roots. He attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC where he met his wife attending a local church. After their marriage in August 1961, he worked as a Methodist minister before attending Yale Divinity School (Masters) and the University of North Carolina (PhD). Clark moved to Amherst, MA in 1971 where he taught Sociology at the University of Massachusetts. In 1989 he and his wife moved to Santa Barbara where he worked as a professor of Religion and Society at UCSB. He also authored numerous books and articles and was the founding Director of the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB.Clark was an active parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, taking walks, good food and especially engaging with people. In 2019, he was awarded the Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion.He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Terry Potter Roof (4/13/18) and beautiful daughter, Jennifer L. Guilford (10/21/01), and parents, Colie and Eleanor (Clark) Roof.He leaves behind a daughter, Katherine and her husband, Michael Brandts of Massachusetts, Frank (Zeke) Guilford of Miami (son in law), and six beloved grandchildren, Lindsay, Lauren, Madeline, Rachel, Emma and Matthew. He also leaves behind his dear friend, Farina Talbert of Santa Barbara. And of course, his dogs, Ollie and Reilly of which he loved to spoil and dote on.A Celebration of his Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church (1500 State Street) on Saturday, September 7, at 2 PM. Private burial will be held on Friday, September 6 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center affiliated with Sansum Clinic or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, Santa Barbara, CA. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close