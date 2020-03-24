Wallace A. "Dutch" Turner, 90, of Elm Street, South Deerfield, died March 20, 2020 in Greenfield. He was born in Amherst, MA, May 1, 1930, the son of Benjamin A. and Bernice Glover Turner.
He was educated in local schools and retired from Amherst Public Works along with the South Deerfield Fire Dept. where he was a volunteer fireman.
He was a member of the Coast Guard and the South Deerfield Polish American Citizens Club.
Dutch was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Holich of 50 years and his six siblings. He is survived by and loved by his many nieces and nephews, one Godson and many friends.
There will be no funeral service and no calling hours. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to South County Triad, C/O Sharyn Paciorek, 50 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA 01373.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020