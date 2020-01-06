Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter J. Michonski. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter J. Michonski, 94, of Southampton passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Born in Easthampton, he was the son of John and Sophie (Noprawa) Michonski. Walter grew up in Easthampton and was educated at Easthampton Sacred Heart School. He later went on to graduate from Northampton Smith Vocational School. He served proudly in the Army Air Corps in World War II. After basic training, his assignment was to be a pilot. He was later assigned to be a radio operator, mechanical technician and a code radio operator technician. Walter was married to Helen T. (Garstka) Michonski who sadly passed away on October 16, 1971 at a young age.



Throughout his life he enjoyed music; he wrote songs and poems and loved to write songs for children. He was a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, (ASCAP). He was also known as a fix-it man and could fix anything that was broken. His professional career in working began at Cardanic Corporation, and later he spent over 38 years working for the Stanley Home Products Company, where he retired in 1985 for just a short time and then returned as a consultant until 1992. Walter was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Parish in Easthampton, serving as an altar boy when young.



He will be dearly missed by daughter Sandra and her husband Stephen Freeze of Southampton, son Ronald and his companion Sandy Rosenberg of Amherst, and son Michael and his wife Fern of Simsbury, CT. He also leaves his sister Helen Ramsey of Easthampton. He was a proud grandfather to Ryan, Laura, Scott, Kent, Zach and Austin, and he was so proud of their accomplishments. Walter also had four great grandchildren. Walter considered himself very lucky to have a wonderful best friend, longtime dance partner and companion, Kay Hardy of Easthampton. He was predeceased by his three brothers Edward, Henry and Raymond.



A calling hour will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 1-2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m., all at the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton. His burial will be private at a later date. The family would like to thank Cooley Dickinson Medical Group, Dr. Timothy Parsons and the Cooley Dickinson Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Walter can be sent to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice PO BOX 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329





