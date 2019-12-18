Walter J. "Jack" Roche, 76 of Springfield and formally of Easthampton. On the morning of December 6, 2019 the universe received a shot in the arm, when Jack Roche, A man with a love for games, racing, family and friends left our world. A teacher of habits both good and bad, a mentor, a friend...and our father.
Jack was born in South Hadley Nov. 9, 1943, the son of the late Walter J. and Dora (Germain) Roche, and was a 1961 Graduate of South Hadley High School. Jack worked in Customer Service most of his life, first at the former Caldor's in Northampton and later with TruGreen for many years. Jack had been a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church, now the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Jack is survived by his survived by his brother, two children and many extended family. Pat and Debra will be hosting a calling hour for Walter "Jack" Roche on Saturday December 21, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home on 17 Clark St in Easthampton, MA between noon and 2 pm. We ask that instead of flowers that you make donations in his name to The American Society for Nephrology at https://www.asn-online.org/.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019