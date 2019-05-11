Walter J. Skiba died on May 7, 2019 at his home in Hadley. He was 88 Years old.



Walter was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 8, 1930, to Walter and Rose (Sugan) Skiba. After college, Walter was employed by the Standard Oil Company of Ohio for many years and retired after working at Royal Harvest Foods of Springfield, MA.



Walter enjoyed golfing, gardening, designing and constructing home improvements with the help of his grandson Anthony.



Walter is survived by his loving wife Rosemary of 47 years; brothers Leonard and Ray Skiba of Ohio; daughter Bonnie (Bristol) Reilly and her husband Michael Reilly of Myakka City, FL; grandson Anthony Lastowski and his wife Krista Lastowski; granddaughter Jackie (Lastowski) Sordillo and her husband William Sordillo; and great-grandchildren Samantha Lastowski, Mikayla Lastowski, Ryan Sordillo, and Owen Sordillo. Walter was loved dearly and admired by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed him "Bumpy." All are grateful to have had such a wonderful grandpa/father to watch them grow and prosper.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Animal shelter.

