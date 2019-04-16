Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter P. Maisner. View Sign

Walter P. Maisner, 93, of Upper Road, Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center after a sudden decline in health. He was born on July 13, 1925 in Shutesbury, MA, the son of the late Frank and Alice Maisner.



Frank grew up on his parent's farm in Shutesbury and later moved to Leverett, graduating from Amherst High School in 1943. He entered the Army Air Corps in November, 1943 and was honorably discharged in November of 1945. After the war, Walt attended UMass Amherst and received his bachelors degree in English. After two years as a teacher at Williston Academy in Northampton, he went to work for the State of Massachusetts with the Dept. of Natural Resources for the next 30 years as a Civil Engineer, surveying land throughout the state.



He met his wife, Anne C. Clement and they married in December of 1955. Together, Walt and his good friend, Philip Woodard built his first house on Juggler Meadow Road in Leverett. Walt and Anne relocated to Deerfield in 1979 and Walt retired from the state in July of 1985. During his retirement years, Walt enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and playing golf. At his side, Walt always had a black lab or a brittany spaniel. He also loved being on his tractor, planting and tending to his vegetable garden, and then of course, proudly sharing his produce with family and friends.



Walt was predeceased by his wife Anne of 50 years in 2005, his older brother Felix, his son Thomas in 1995 and his three sisters, Jean, Stella and Helen. Walt will be missed by his daughter Debora Brown and her husband Curtis of Bernardston, his son Stephen of Chicopee, his daughter Gail Streeter of Northfield, his two grandsons, Nathan and Jared, his daughter-in-law Jennifer Maisner (Thomas), his granddaughter Kate as well as several nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will take place at the Shutesbury Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



