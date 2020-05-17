Walter Snow Root, 85, of Easthampton, died peacefully on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital as a result of advanced dementia which he fought for five years. He was born on February 2, 1935 to Walter Francis Root and Violet (Atwood) Root In Northampton, Ma He was raised by his father Walter and Marjorie Metcalf Root, his stepmother. He grew up in Easthampton and was the middle child of nine. In his youth he helped out his family farming apples and remained a farmer in his mind for his entire life.
Graduating Easthampton high school in 1952 he worked in several area factories eventually joining the military in 1956. When he returned home he became an intermittent police officer on the Easthampton Police Force. In 1960 he married Virginia "Ginger" ( Laschever). Shortly thereafter he found what he considered his dream job, working for United Parcel Service starting out as a package driver and finishing up as a tandem trailer driver retiring at 58 years old. During those years after retirement he drove charter buses with his favorite destination being the Casinos.
In his younger days he was a member of the Easthampton Jaycees and was a coach of a Lassie League soft ball team and enjoyed volunteering as a Girl Scout father. Watching vegetables grow was a passion. He was known in the neighborhood to have the best sweet corn ever grown. He enjoyed trying to improve his game of Golf in retirement. Many times one could find him at a table playing poker, blackjack, pitch, cribbage and crazy eights, the later with the grandkids who all affectionally called him "Hiya". His biggest adventure was traveling.by car and cruise ship when the family was young finally graduating to airplanes. One of his goals was to visit all fifty states which was accomplished about one year before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Shortly after retirement he wintered in Lake Havasu, Arizona for 12 years, a nice easy ride to Laughlin and Las Vegas casinos and no snow..
Walt was pre-deceased by his parents and siblings Mildred, Doris, Eldora and Warren.
Walt is survived by his wife Ginger of 59 years He also leaves his daughters Debra Hathaway her husband Steven Hathaway and grandsons Jacob and Dustin Hathaway of Easthampton, Wendy Powell her husband John Powell and grandchildren Jack and Sarah Powell of Seattle, Washington and great granddaughter Roxy Hathaway, his sister Virginia Guistina, brothers Francis, Fred and Benjamin Root plus many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his funtastic fur-babies Sheba and Otis.
During this time services cannot be held. However he did not want any services or celebration of life, but you can honor him in several ways. When you go to play a round of golf take your memory of him with you and picture him hitting a hole-in-one. Or take your memory of him to the casino and play a hand of blackjack or poker for him. You could also adopt a cat and name it Wally. That would make him truly happy.
Gifts in Walt's memory may be made to Westfield Homeless Cat Project, 1124 Mountain Road, Westfield, Ma or Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, Ma
The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Easthampton has been entrusted with Walter's cremation.For online condolences please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 17, 2020.