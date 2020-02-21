Wanda A. (Leighton) Vadnais, 70, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020 in her South Hadley home surrounded by her loved ones. Wanda was born on July 28, 1949 in Portland, Maine to the late Joseph E. and Janet (McAllister) Leighton. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 48 years Robert Vadnais, of South Hadley, her loving son Christopher L. Vadnais, of Pepperell, her sister Carol Leighton of North Andover, and many family members and friends. Wanda lived in many New England communities before graduating from Bridgton High School, Bridgton, Maine, in 1967. She worked in the Advancement Office at the Williston Northampton School for 30 years, retiring in 2016 as Assistant to Major Gifts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to .

