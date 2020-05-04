Wanda Kimble passed peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. Wanda was born on July 11, 1925 in Dillonvale, Ohio. She was the youngest child of John and Rozalia Boruta 's nine children. In 1944 she married her husband Larry and moved to Jenkintown, PA. In 1953 they moved to Florence where Wanda began working for the Welcome Wagon Group. Over the years she also worked for Dr. Kenneth E. Monroe in Amherst and the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Community was important to Wanda. She volunteered at the Northampton Hospice Shop, Northampton Fire Dept., The Food Bank of Western MA, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish Thrift Shop and the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Wanda also enjoyed walking, gardening and playing cards with friends. She valued friendship and spending time with family.
Wanda is survived by her daughter Barbara Kowalski and her husband Paul of Florence, and her son Lawrence (Chuck) and his wife Georgieanna of Willow Grove, PA.
She leaves eight grandchildren; Amy Maarouf, Andrea Trosky, Maria Kimble, Jessica Kimble, Keith Gibbs, Koren Dezember, Kristen Dutkiewicz and Kara Delaney; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years and her daughter Sandy Gibbs.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Henry Simkin, the staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and the staffs at the Linda Manor Assisted Living and Extended Care Facilities. A memorial service and celebration of Wanda's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Northampton or the Hospice Shop, Northampton. Please visit Legacy.com to send condolences. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413) 587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 4, 2020.