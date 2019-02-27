Warren Arnold, 91, of Easthampton died February 22, 2019 in his home. He was born in Northampton on October 20, 1927 the son of Walter and Amelia Kaeppal Arnold. He was raised in Northampton, attended local schools and graduated from Northampton High School. Warren worked in sales at the former Midway Electric in Northampton for many years, retiring in 1994. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Wright Arnold. Warren enlisted in the US Army during WW11 serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre.
He is survived by one son Neil Arnold of Easthampton, one brother Walter Arnold of South Deerfield, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother Norman. Funeral will be private in Mitchell Funeral Home , 15 Park Street, Easthampton.www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019